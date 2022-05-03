Famous US country singer takes her own life after battling terrible mental illness

Country music singer Naomi Judd, an icon of her genre and a member, along with her daughter, of the duet The Judds, made an attempt on her life and unfortunately achieved the task last Saturday, after a long battle against a serious mental illness that ended for beating her at 76 years of age.

The singer is the mother of actress Ashley Judd and singer Wynonnaboth are devastated by the news, however, they took strength to make the news known to the media and in turn publish a brief statement about the unfortunate suicide of their mother in their instagram account.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to mental illness. We are broken. We navigate in deep pain and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her audience. We are in unknown territory”, detailed the artist with her sister Wynonna.

For his part, the husband of the singer, Larry Strickland, He asked to maintain privacy around the family, as well as respect for his relatives, for which he added that at the moment there would be no more information about the death of his former sentimental partner.

Activist and social fighter

The singer was a strong mental health activist, her condition strongly affected her during the last days of her life, so she stayed away from what she liked so much, her commitment was such that during Mental Health Awareness Week In 2018, she wrote an open letter to people like her who suffer from a mental disorder and cannot find a solution or a haven for their situation.

It should be noted that this announcement occurred a day before the Judd family was formally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, whose ceremony was scheduled to be held in the city of Nashville with a medal ceremony.

At the ceremony last Sunday, Naomi’s daughters cried when his mother was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

