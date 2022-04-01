Famous vedette of the Cine de Ficheras danced for powerful drug traffickers and politicians

Much has been said that artists, singers and some vedettes have acted for drug trafficking leaders in the famous “drug parties”, however, the celebrities assure that before being hired they do not ask for references about their clients, so when they arrive at the event they do not know whether or not it is about powerful and dangerous drug lords.

Some celebrities who have been linked to this type of presentations have been: Paquita la del Barrio, Ramón Ayala, Jenni Rivera, Luis Antonio López “El mimoso”, the latter witnessed the execution of a famous capo at a party when a man dressed as Clown entered to finish his victim.

Did Lyn May dance to drug traffickers?

Recently, the famous and legendary vedette Lyn May, who has caused controversy with her physique and her foray into urban music, revealed that in her golden age she danced for drug trafficking leaders.

In an interview with several media outlets, the famous vedette revealed that in her golden age, she received invitations from presidents and even from men linked to organized crime.

“Of course, I have received invitations from all over the world, drug traffickers, presidents, politicians.” Lyn May said

received lavish gifts

Also in said meeting with the Mexican press, the famous vedette assured that when she was young she received expensive gifts from powerful politicians.

And before these luxurious, sophisticated and valuable gifts, Lyn May remembered that she had the possibility to choose between several loves and the one that the born in the port of Acapulco liked the most chose him to make him her husband.

“They didn’t offer me, they gave me… They gave them to me, they put them there, and I thought to see who I liked and marry him.” Lyn May recalled

