Famous with luxurious houses and famous in small houses

Darius Rucker’s Nashville home isn’t flashy, but it has the perfect level of comfort.

Kevin Love has a collection of music and various works of art in his home in Manhattan.

Kacey Musgraves’ Nashville home is full of plants, art and spirit.

Daveed Diggs and his girlfriend Emmy Raver-Lampman have created a house in Los Angeles that mixes modern and practical styles.

Ashley Tisdale took it upon herself to decorate her house as an interior designer.

Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. / Michael Bell / Trulia / Via trulia.com

Rachel Bilson’s mid-century house in Pasadena is spacious yet cozy.

Dakota Johnson loves hosting her family and friends at her beautiful home in Los Angeles.

G-Eazy’s home in the Hollywood Hills is a secluded paradise.

Bryce Dallas Howard has given his Los Angeles home a more relaxed look.

Nina Dobrev’s Spanish-style home in West Hollywood is keeping its original look, but she’s also given it some modern touches.

Troye Sivan’s house in Melbourne is very lively and is a real sight.

Kirsten Dunst’s ranch house in the San Fernando Valley is filled with little pieces of art, each with its own story.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s unassuming home in Los Angeles is as charming as he is.

Vanessa Hudgens is known for her boho-chic style. Her house in the Los Feliz neighborhood stays true to the actress’s palette.

Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren Parsekian have a house in Idaho that has nothing but creature comforts.

Model Taylor Hill’s home in Nashville is a beautiful log cabin with simple country charm.

Mandy Moore’s house in Pasadena is a modern paradise.

Kendall Jenner shows off an artistic side through her Beverly Hills home.

Some gave up the huge mansions for something more modest and cozy.

Travis Barker’s Calabasas mansion is chic with a rock edge in his home studio.

Maluma’s Colombian mansion has a patio full of many plants with a spectacular view

Tennis legend Serena Williams has a legendary house in Florida with a room full of her trophies.

Kathy Hilton’s Bel-Air theater actually looks like a theater.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz’s mansion in La Jolla has a cool desert vibe that we wish we could live in there from time to time.

Jessica Alba has the dream house that we all want in the Beverly Hills neighborhood, full of celebrities.

Devin Booker’s home in Phoenix is ​​a desert dream.

Burna Boy’s mansion in Nigeria has a recording studio.

Scottie Pippen has a covered basketball court in his Chicago mansion.

Big Sean has a huge house in Beverly Hills.

J Balvin used Japanese influences for his mansion in Colombia.

Skater Nyjah Huston has built his own skate park in his Laguna Beach mansion.

Gwyneth Paltrow has spent six years building her dream home in Montecito, and the wait has been worth it.

Shay Mitchell’s house in Los Angeles is a work of art.

Sheryl Crow’s spacious Nashville home has a recording studio in its barn.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo LA’s home includes an indoor gym and a huge outdoor deck to hang out with all their friends.

Tyrese Gibson’s mansion in Atlanta has six stories.

These celebrities literally have a mansion.

Celebrities have what appears to be a glamorous lifestyle. They have those picture perfect mansions with stunning expansive views, however some celebrities choose to live much more modestly.

If you were this famous, what kind of house would you have?

