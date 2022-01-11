Famous youtuber kills herself crushed by the violence of the haters

Social media had decreed her success and social media condemned her leading her to suicide. The parable of the French youtuber MavaChou, born Maeva Frossard, is emblematic of the power of followers, who first incense you and then lead you to kill you. “An uncontrollable wave”, “a descent into hell”, MavaChou herself defined it before coming to take her own life at the age of 32, two days before Christmas. The youtuber did not manage to support the violence of hate messages coming from the internet, the same place that had given her the admiration of 151 thousand subscribers to her Youtube channel, 38 thousand followers on Facebook and 90 thousand on Instagram.

From the idyll to the crisis told on the web

His latest video was posted on December 15th, while the last photo posted on Instagram dates back to December 18th. Then the silence, the one in which MavaChou closed until December 22, 2021, when she said goodbye to everything, even to the four children had by ex-husband Adrien Czajczynski. With him she had opened the YouTube channel in 2015: recipes, purchases, jokes and the story of a family that had immediately fascinated thousands of users. Then the marital crisis, also told on the web by both of them, only that its version caused serial haters to unleash and so the woman became the scapegoat for many frustrated people armed with keyboards.

The words of the ex-husband

The stories told by the ex-husband in bright tones must instead have garnered greater acclaim and in the end MavaChou had the worst. Gossip, accusations of not being a good mother and stalking to photograph the car of the new partner parked in front of the woman’s house. Thus the influencer felt overwhelmed by “an uncontrollable and indelible wave”.

The testimony of the new partner

As reported byHuffington Post, the woman’s new partner recently revealed on French TV that Maeva had already attempted suicide in the past year and was receiving psychological support. “I saw his descent into hell,” he said. “It was said on social media that Maëva was an abusive mother, that the children would have access to porn movies on my computer. We have been compared to Michel Fourniret (pedophile and serial killer), to Myriam Badaoui (convicted of seven child rapes in Outreau) ”. And again: “I started to be afraid when the name of our city was leaked on the internet, the photos of our street were published again. Any unstable person could come and hurt us. The problem is that Adrien (the ex-husband, ed) has never denied these rumors “.

The unheard call for help

“We file complaints, we ask for help and nobody cares,” said the youtuber in an interview with the show Sept à Hunt on 7 December, denouncing a story that had the worst outcome. And now, just now, the authorities have decided to open an investigation for inciting suicide through virtual harassment and, finally, the role of the influencer’s ex-husband will also be examined. As reported by theHuffPost France, since May 2020 the Youtuber had already filed five complaints for the attacks received by social networks. “They had brought nowhere,” said Stéphane Giuranna, the young woman’s lawyer.

A modern day murder

The lawyer added that “a final complaint was filed in the name of Maëva Frossard and her new partner for moral harassment and incitement to suicide against her ex-husband and against ‘X’. Unfortunately, the complaint was filed on the day of his death ”. “This is a modern day murder. You can kill someone with few words, false information and harassment “, said the lawyer Giuranna, stressing that” it is necessary that the public authorities react, tighten the laws, provide the means to the investigative services to identify the stalkers who are cowards, they write from behind a screen feeling omnipotent. Fear must change direction ”.