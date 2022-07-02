fan calls daughter autistic freewheeling rapper

Not making a secret of his political opinions, Cardi B was quick to post on Twitter the background of his thoughts after the decision of the Supreme Court of the United States to revoke the right to abortion. The release obviously caused many slippages, until an Internet user attacked the rapper’s daughter directly. A red line not to be crossed.

Cardi B sees red

Last Friday, the Supreme Court of the United States buried the Roe vs. Wade judgment, ensuring for more than 50 years the right of American women to have an abortion. A real shock wave, suffered within the country, and having since caused many reactions on the international scene. Evoking in turn this most sensitive subject, Cardi B to have quickly found herself assailed by trolls, including one who will come to tickle her on her daughter Kulture.

Prompt to sign a gratuitous attack, the twittos in question will suggest that the rapper’s daughter was autistic: ” Your daughter is literally autistic, and you’re on Twitter instead of making sure she’s not sticking her fingers in electrical outlets. »

Obviously, the tweet in question will not go unanswered, Cardi B not hesitating to retort to the trolls: “My daughter isn’t autistic… You can’t say she’s ugly, so you have to find something else for her. Go play on the highway, f***. »

In another tweet, the rapper will claim that the haters who attacked her child were themselves “rejected by their parents”.