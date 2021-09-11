Fan comments on the Cinderella movie streamed on Prime Video

by
Here’s what fans think of the Cinderella movie streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Veronica Redazione

Cinderella, the new movie Amazon Original with Camila Cabello, made his debut on Prime Video earning in a few days the first place between most viewed titles on the platform. On the occasion of its release, in this article we wanted to collect some of the comments from fans who have seen the film and have not waited to let them know about social.

Cinderella (original title Cinderella) is the musical comedy written and directed by Kay Cannon which brings the story of Cinderella in a completely new and more guise modern, telling the story of a strong and determined protagonist, with bigger dreams than the world around her.

Since before its release Cinderella made headlines, especially for its cast much appreciated by the public. Precisely for this reason, from the day of its debut on Prime Video, the film sparked comments from fans, who flooded the web.

Here are some of the Tweet shared by fans to let people know what do they think of the movie Cinderella with Camila Cabello:

Cinderella streaming on Prime Video

Cinderella is available in streaming on Prime Video from 3 September 2021.

Now that you know the fan comments to the film, read our Cinderella review here.


