Fan comments on the Cinderella movie streamed on Prime Video

Cinderella, the new movie Amazon Original with Camila Cabello, made his debut on Prime Video earning in a few days the first place between most viewed titles on the platform. On the occasion of its release, in this article we wanted to collect some of the comments from fans who have seen the film and have not waited to let them know about social.

Cinderella (original title Cinderella) is the musical comedy written and directed by Kay Cannon which brings the story of Cinderella in a completely new and more guise modern, telling the story of a strong and determined protagonist, with bigger dreams than the world around her.

Since before its release Cinderella made headlines, especially for its cast much appreciated by the public. Precisely for this reason, from the day of its debut on Prime Video, the film sparked comments from fans, who flooded the web.

Here are some of the Tweet shared by fans to let people know what do they think of the movie Cinderella with Camila Cabello:

Cinderella with Camila new movie of life – elisa! ¡Loves niall ¡! will see louis (@ h0rangrl) September 8, 2021

I saw Cinderella with Camila Cabello and what can I say, Camila is still Camila – Chia ミ ☆ (@Sonoiolamiari) September 7, 2021

#CinderellaMovie is a modern and feminist take on Cinderella. Well done 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Camila super 👑 pic.twitter.com/9Tk7bCBI0F – ℰ 🌙 (@alottohandle_) September 7, 2021

I just saw the version of “cinderella” with camila cabello AND IT’S REALLY CUTE – juice 😇 (@ iociprovo25) September 7, 2021

CAMILA CABELLO I LOVE YOU IS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL CINDERELLA EVER BECAUSE YOU ARE A PHENOMENON OF SPONTANEITY NEVER SEEN! #CinderellaMovie – Francesca✋🏻 (@ Brasciola_9) September 6, 2021

just finished “Cinderella”, retelling with camila cabello and saying that I fell in love completely would be little.

gorgeous, a breath of fresh air, romance, comedy and feminism in one film.

I always hated that fairy tale but this live action made me cry. – haxhi loves em and bi (@hxathaway) September 5, 2021

I’m watching “Cinderella” the one with Camila Cabello – too good – Rosa /////// SUNSHINE ☀️ (@ Rosa244444) September 5, 2021

anyway billy porter as fairy godmother in new cinderella movie with camila cabello is what the world deserves – ♏︎ (@dmitrijkostov) September 4, 2021

Raga however I have seen Cinderella with @Camila_Cabello and nothing … I loved it. URLOOOO ❤️ – ☽ Supernovalunare. (@SupernovaLunare) September 4, 2021

As soon as I finished seeing Cinderella with Camila Cabello I loved it 😍🥰 – ❤‍🔥 ❤‍🩹 (@ unclean_0) September 4, 2021

YES.

YES, I’M STILL CRYING FOR CINDERELLA BECAUSE MINE @Camila_Cabello SHE IS TOO GOOD AND BEAUTIFUL AND EVERYTHING AND I AM THE MOST PROUD PERSON IN THE WORLD. – cleox (@cleothirteen) September 4, 2021

Cinderella streaming on Prime Video

Cinderella is available in streaming on Prime Video from 3 September 2021.

