fan creates a battle royale thanks to Portal mode – Nerd4.life

A player of Battlefield 2042 took advantage of the versatility and tools made available by Portal to make a battle royale mode particularly successful, complete with a pre-game lobby, random loot and much more.

As reported by MP1ST, the mode is called Warfield 100 and its author and redditor u / chbmg, who claims that to create it he had to fiddle with many hours with the tools and find creative solutions to some limitations of Portal.

As its name suggests, the mode allows a 100 players to face each other until only one remains standing. At the start of each match, you find yourself in a pre-game area with random equipment, where users can shoot at targets while the lobby fills up. At the start of matches, players are armed with only an M1911 pistol and a few grenades and must parachute into an area of ​​their choice.

Due to some technical limitations the loot on the ground is invisible, but chbmg has found an interesting ploy to overcome the problem. When a player is near some loot, a message will appear on the screen. At this point, crouching three times will magically obtain the weapon in question. Another interesting finding concerns the circle that delimits the area, which is represented by a series of soldiers guided by the AI ​​and highlighted with red symbols. Overcoming these “human” boundaries, players will progressively suffer damage until they leave their feathers. Also, as with Warzone’s Gulag, even in Warfield 100 once dead players can come back to life by winning one-on-one with an opponent.

Above is a gameplay video of the Battlefield 2042 Portal Warfield 100 mode. chbmg will host various sessions of its battle royale in the coming days, which you can find by typing “Warfield” or Warfield 100 – Battle Royale “. It is also possible to host games of this mode by entering the code AAGDWA.

Staying on the subject, Digital Foundry has released a video that compares the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of Battlefield 2042.