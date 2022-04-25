Fan invaded the field to teach him how to save the goalkeeper

Midtime Editorial

There is no doubt that football always gives us unusual storiessamples of the above was what was experienced in the brazil football, So during a meeting of the D-series a fan entered the field for give some classes to the goalkeeper of your team.

A video circulated on social networks showing the exact moment in which a Santa Cruz follower managed to reach the goal Klever to Teach him how to take shotsas they had previously lost 2-1 at home to ASA.

Brazilian Series D. Santa Cruz loses 2-1 against ASA and a fan invades the field to show his team’s goalkeeper how he has to save. Yes, really. ????????????pic.twitter.com/CqHHQxNfKE – Football Attack (@AtaqueFutbolero) April 24, 2022

In the recording it is observed how the fan jumped several times in front of the goalkeeper and since he finished his ‘class’ he was removed by the security elements of the compound.

In a press conference, the strategist from Santa Cruz, Leston Juniorreferred to the desperation experienced by the fans after the team’s poor results at the start of the season.

“The fans did their part. In fact, the Santa Cruz fans always do their part. He always did. It is an indescribable passion. To the same extent, it has to have a fuel effect for it to let’s return to this hobby the trust they placed in us”, he commented.