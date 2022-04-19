Fan of Taylor Swift, this researcher gives his name to a centipede

UNUSUAL – Taylor Swift has won a new distinction. The American star, known for hits such as shake it off now has the honor of having an animal species bearing his name. It is a species of millipede, the Nannaria swiftae.

We learn in an article published in the specialized journal Zookeys on April 15, that 16 other species of centipedes have been discovered, the result of more than five years of research as explained in a tweet researcher Derek Hennen, entomologist and myriapodologist (specialist in centipedes).

Original, this choice of name comes from the researcher’s attachment to the music of the American singer: “Her music helped me through the ups and downs of my higher education, so giving her name to a new kind of centipede is my way of saying thank you”. The researcher specifies that he also gave the name of his wife to another discovered species, the Nannaria marianae.

The Nannaria swiftae lives only in Tennessee

The twisted-claw centipede Nannaria swiftae is one of many new species listed by Derek Hennen, Jackson Means and Paul Marek, researchers at Virginia Polytechnic University. Although present in many museums, these animals remained undescribed for decades, and many scientists suspected that this branch was made up of undescribed species. To solve this problem, the researchers therefore traveled to 17 American states, checking under fallen leaves, rocks and logs for species so that they could sequence their DNA and describe them scientifically.

This is what allowed them to discover, among other things, the species Nannaria swiftae, named after the famous singer. An additional symbol of the link between the centipede and the latter, this species was found only in Tennessee, home state of Taylor Swift.