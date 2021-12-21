fan-poster imagines Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen

A few days after its release, we can already say that Spider-Man: No Way Home has succeeded in the arduous undertaking of convince critics and audiences, despite some unconventional voices accusing Spider-Man: No Way Home of excessive fanservice. In fact, in these days on social networks, appreciation and gifts from fans are going crazy.

In particular, we will examine a wonderful fan-poster by the artist “carpa2011“, who shared his creation in a post on Instagram, which you can admire at the bottom of the news. In this poster, the artist imagines a scenario in which Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man and Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy may be reunited, after the dramatic finale of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Power of Electro, which staged Gwen’s death. Anyone who has had the pleasure of seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home will know that, although the rumors were persistent, Emma Stone did not take part in the film. Thus, the artist imagined a new meeting between the two with Emma Stone in the role of Spider-Gwenon the other hand, with the multiverse the possibilities are limitless. For those interested in the character of Spider-Gwen, we remind you that it has a relevant space in Spider-Man: A new universe, of which the sequel Across the Spiderverse has just been announced.

What do you think of the poster and its narrative hypothesis? You would be interested in seeing continue the storyline of Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments.