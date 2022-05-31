Fan response to the latest North West photos

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West always get make us smile with the content we see through social networks. Despite the controversial relationship that she had with Kanye West, Kim takes great care of the daughter they have in common and she always teaches us photos and videos with her. Before going to sleep with her matching pajamas, singing or imitating her ‘looks’, we could even see the occasional little girl trolling her mother via TikTok!

The last moment that this duo has given us has given a lot to talk about. It’s about some photos in which you can see the complicity that exists between North and Kim and how much fun they have together. Sitting with the same pose, standing sharing laughter, posing like authentic divas and even dancing a little as a couple.. We loved it, really.

If we go back a few days, you will probably remember a photo of North in which his resemblance to his father Kanye West was discussed and the truth is that the little girl still has certain features in common. Anyway, the years go by and North is becoming more of a womanaspect that fans have already noticed and from which they have drawn their own conclusions…

“Best Date Ever 🖤,” Kim wrote in the caption. In addition to noticing that North she already looks like a woman at almost nine years old and in that she already dares with light-heeled sandals, the fans have made it clear with all her comments that as she grows older, they see a greater resemblance between mother and daughter.

The truth is that the years are making North look more and more like Kim… “Your mini you 😍”commented one follower while another pointed out, “North is slowly becoming Kim 😍”. Many similar ideas were shared in the postsuch as: “Her pose 🤦🏽‍♀️. She looks so much like her mom here” or “Kim and North are twins!”.

And you, do you think that in the future it will be like Kim? We’ll check it out!

