Fan showed off Flock shirt in the Champions League

No one wanted to miss the outcome of the semifinal between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League, which was painted from the preview as one of the most memorable matches in European competition; That is why even a Chivas fan from Liga MX was present at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Through social networks, an image went viral where you can see the fans of the merengue team in the stands of the famous ‘Teatro de las Castellanas’, and in the middle of the white tide, a fan who proudly wore the jersey of the Sacred Flock.

Read also: This was the reception of the Seattle fans in the Final vs. Pumas

The “chivahermano” was not shy about opening his jacket and showing the colors of the 13-time Mexican soccer champion, making it clear why it is one of the most popular teams in Mexico.

The match between Real Madrid and Manchester City did not disappoint, since the fans who gathered at the Santiago Bernabéu were able to observe live a great comeback by the merengue team over the English team, which seemed to have everything to be champion, however , lost their two-goal lead in the final minutes.

For his part, the Flock fan has put aside his experience in Madrid, and is surely already thinking about Chivas’ commitment in the Clausura 2022 Repechage, where they will face the Pumas in search of a place in the Quarterfinals. Final.