Fan tells Gerard Piqué: “Leave Shakira alone, you don’t deserve her!”

It was in Spain where the rumor of infidelity broke out from Gerard Piqué to Shakira. The “Mamarazzi” podcast of El Periódico de Catalunya gave the exclusive note, through the journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vazquéz. They said that Shakira had proof of infidelity, they also assured that soon they themselves, apparently, would give the name of the third in discord.

The news has fallen like a bucket of cold water on the faithful followers of this couple. And it is that for more than ten years, despite the gossip, nothing seemed to affect them. Today, the story seems to be different and they even say that there are agreements with lawyers for the custody of the children, Sasha and Milan.

Shakira’s followers have exploded against Piqué, and they are telling him everything. Through the Suelta La Sopa Instagram account, the public has been able to get a glimpse of what the fans are saying to the Catalan athlete. In one of the messages you can clearly read: “Leave Shakira alone, you don’t deserve her!”

As if all this were not enough, Shakira has been transported to the hospital by ambulance, because she has suffered an anxiety attack. She just couldn’t stop crying. It was the magazine Hello! the one in charge of sharing the photographs in which the singer can be seen transported by an ambulance. It seems that the pressure has been with her.

They also shared that Piqué arrived at Shakira’s house, but did not have keys to enter. He has had to ring the bell. In her photos you can see how the athlete came to look for her, and the singer is seen with her serious face, there were no smiles of any kind, neither for him nor for the press.

And yes, Gerard Piqué is being told everything. Shakira’s fans defend her and while many simply wait for the waters to calm down, others pray that the Colombian will forget about Piqué in the arms of Henry Cavill. Because they affirm that a nail removes another clear, and more if this one brings the S of Superman in the chest.

Read more about the Shakira scandal here:

Gerard Piqué no longer has the keys to Shakira’s house: he has to ring the bell to enter

Shakira falls with an anxiety attack and is taken away by ambulance: they say that Gerard Piqué’s infidelity knocked down the Colombian

They assure that Shakira and Piqué will fight for the custody of their two children