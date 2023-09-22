Fan tried to forcefully kiss Maluma and the singer rejected him

Mexico.- Singer Maluma is in controversy and is being criticized on the network after being caught denying A fan tried to kiss her forcibly During a show in San Antonio, Texas.

A video of that exact moment is circulating on Instagram in which the interpreter of ‘Felice Los 4’, remove the fan mounted on it And makes some angry gestures at him.

According to the recording, Juan Luis Londoño Arias (his real name) was passing by where he had many fans, when suddenly the girl extended both her hands and tried to grab his face, possibly to kiss him, an action that Who Annoyed the interpreter of ‘Hawaii’ And he will remove it in irritation.

The reaction of the Colombian was criticized and some users divided the social network. They rejected the attitude adopted by himpointing out that he seemed rude to the fan, while others defended him, arguing that the girl should have respected his personal space.

“How arrogant and rude he seemed to fans, he is a public figure and knows he has been the victim of these types of acts”, “What an arrogant and destructive man”, “How good he removed her Granted, fans should respect that place of all famous people”, “Just because they are famous doesn’t mean they should be kissed, they should respect them”, were some of the comments.

Fan throws crutches at Maluma at concert

Recently fans have started throwing things at artists at concerts, Sam Smith recently had Dr. Simi’s stuffed animal thrown at him, Luis Miguel threw a bra at him, but what they missed was Maluma was thrown at him by a fan a few years ago, leaving him on crutches for two weeks on stage.

The fan threw the mullet at Maluma.

Credit: TikTok/@maluma

The moment was captured, and it was the singer who shared the video on his TikTok account. In the recording, Juan Luis Londoño Arias (his real name) can be seen singing when he suddenly nods and grabs the crutches.

Maluma stops and stops singing, however, as he was following the background track, and looks at the object he was holding with one hand.

Afterwards, he jokes as if he is going to throw the crutches towards the audience, then he places it under his left arm and continues to sing.

Finally, he turns on his side, begins to perform an erotic dance with the crutch and hands it to the person who threw him and ends by singing a song.

Video