Fan will be able to live the dream of many by going with Chris Evans on a date

The dream of many fans of the American actor Chris Evans would certainly be being able to meet him and even more so being able to have an appointment or live with him at an important event in his career. Precisely someone will be able to fulfill that dream and be the one to accompany the handsome interpreter of Captain America in his next premiere and red carpet.

As if that were not enough, this opportunity has a philanthropic goal which is helping pediatric cancer patients and their families through their treatment process. This is how the Omaze organization and actor Chris Evans will give a fan of the histrion the opportunity to have a kind of date in which he will accompany him on the red carpet of the tape The Gray Manwill live with him, and later they will see the premiere of the film.

Starring Ana de Armas, Ryan Gosling and Billy Bob Thornton, and obviously starring Chris Evans The Gray Man is a film classified as an action thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. This film project for the Netflix platform will also have a theatrical release scheduled for the month of July, so the premiere It must be prior to the formal premiere.

This is how the idea of ​​Omaze and Evans was born to put together this kind of fundraising in which the objective to offer is a trip to go to enjoy the gala and have a date with the famous actor at an event in Hollywood.

In order to obtain this opportunity, interested persons will have to make a donation to the charity in question, through its website, in order to participate in the draw that includes as a prize the flight for the winner and a companion, lodging four stars, walk the red carpet, take pictures with Chris, spend time with him and be among the first to see the film at the premiere where the rest of the cast will also be present.

The American actor will have an appointment with whoever wins the draw/ Photo: Capture Instagram.

As a deadline, keep in mind that the draw will be open until June 26, so there is still time to raise funds, through Omaze, for Christopher’s Haven, Inc., an institution that offers low-cost temporary housing to pediatric cancer patients and their families as they go through the treatment process at Boston hospitals.

Therefore, whoever decides to be part of this raffle will have the opportunity to live a unique close experience with the famous actor who was recently giving a theme for following the Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira on social networks.