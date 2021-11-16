Fanano. The Municipality buys the disco: “We will build the new gym”

Fanano. The Municipality that buys … one dance club. That said, the purchase is a bit unusual. But it is not to make great evenings of party and dance: the project is of a completely different type.

We are in Fanano, and the disco in question is “The lady of the night” located above the restaurant “Il Farello” next to the municipal swimming pool. It has been closed for twenty years now, which have led to decay and abandonment in an important area a stone’s throw from the center. It stands on municipal land that at the time was given in concession for 50 years, still valid. But not exploited, because everything has stopped for a long time. To make a change, the Municipality has decided to redeem the property, which has already been deed: now it is in its full ownership. And now the aim is to create an ambitious urban redevelopment project.

«The idea – explains the mayor Stefano Muzzarelli – is to transform and give new life to the structure by making it a meeting place for young people linked in particular to sport: I would like a beautiful, innovative and inclusive gym to rise there. So as to enhance the attractiveness of the area and think about a large sports complex, given the presence of swimming pool and tennis courts. And it is not certain that the endowments cannot grow further. With the presence of the restaurant, a complex with great tourist-sporting potential is created. And therefore of great strategic value for development ».

The project had been in the drawer for some time: «I’ve been working on this thing for years – he underlines – convinced of the need to change that area, to redevelop and bring the necessary equipment to the territory. The gym we currently have at the Palaghiaccio is in fact small and insufficient. Once the new one has been built, the spaces of the old one can in turn be redeveloped in order to improve the use of our ice rink. But first it will be necessary to complete there ».

This is clearly an economically demanding intervention, and a small municipality like that of Fanano alone is unable to support it: “I will apply for the project in region in the context of urban redevelopment initiatives – he explains – and I am convinced that it can attract the right attention, considering its potential and the improvement in the facilities that would be ensured to the territory. We always talk about the need to bring and keep young people in the mountains: it is an objective that can only be achieved if services are guaranteed on site and renewed by enhancing attractiveness. Having a nice gym nearby, which also becomes a meeting place, is important for young people. But not only that, of course. I am optimistic: I am convinced that we will be able to find the necessary funds“.

But after? Once the structure has been built, how do you plan to manage it? «We will make a tender – he notes – certainly a new concept structure in a strategic place like that will not fail to find interest. The summer swimming pool and tennis courts are also nearby: one could think of a single assignment of the entire sports complex, to be managed in synergy. But on this we will look, in search of the best solution ».