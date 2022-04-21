Fanart imagines Scarlett Johansson as Number 18 of Dragon Ball Z

The franchise of Dragon Ball Z is one of the favorites of many, due to the great battles that took place, the powerful enemies that pushed the Z Warriors to the limit and some characters that won the hearts of the fans, including Number 18, one of the antagonists that was a heroine returned.

Every fan always imagines what some characters would look like if they were played by some well-known Hollywood actors and, since The Internet is full of many things, someone has given life to Number 18 and it is neither more nor less than Scarlett Johansson in an incredible fan art.

Scarlett as Number 18

Through Instagram, the artist recognized as Samukarts shared an incredible illustration of the actress Scarlett Johansson turned into Number 18 and without a doubt she is the perfect girl to play her in a live action dedicated to Dragon Ball Z.

As you know, the actress is blonde and therefore the role as this anime character would fit her like a glove, in addition to having light eyes, the same as Android 18’swhile the artist decided to put one of the outfits with which we met her.

It is a striped and black sleeved blouse, as well as a blue denim vest, as well as her hair is combed to the side and a part is behind her ear, which she complements with a gold earring.

It’s clear Johansson could play her, as she’s done thousands of roles, but fans no longer have to dream about what the actress would look like. Number 18Well, this artist has made it a reality. Do you think the actress could be a good Android in Dragon Ball Z?

