Fanatic buys clubs Tiger Woods in 50 thousand that today sold millions

Tiger Woods is certainly one ofs greatest athletes of all timeeven more so after amaze the world by returning to activity at the Augusta Masters after the tragic accident motoring that suffered in February of last year, where he almost lost his right leg.

The legendary golfer is still on everyone’s lips, more so now that it was revealed that Todd Brock, an investor and golf fanatic, he made a millionaire business with some of his clubs.

They are not just any sticks, are the ones used by Tiger in his victories in the

“Tiger Slam”where he took the US Open, the British Open, the PGA Championship and The Masters, Come in the years 2000 and 2001.

This set of irons It was acquired by the aforementioned investor in a auction in 2010; on that occasion he took them after disbursing, the ‘modest amount of $57,242.

12 years later, Brock did the business of his life. During this weekend, sold the same clubs but for the staggering amount of $5,156,052.

The lucky fan revealed that kept his possession a secret as I thought I had bought them for less than their value.r, and felt privileged.

“I think they were worth more than a million already when I bought them 12 years ago, I hadn’t told anyone that were in my power. I had the opportunity to admire them all this time considering myself privileged“, he recounted.

The set of irons was auctioned by the specialized golf agency, Golden Age Auctions.

The amount by itself is not the most relevant, since the transaction became the most expensive golf memorabilia in history; Far outstripping some Scotty Cameron-brand Woods putters that were auctioned off for $393,300.