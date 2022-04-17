Fangoria: Alaska remembers that Raúl Velasco did not like his image | VIDEO

Alaska is a singer who from the beginning caused a stir because her image was out of the stereotypes of the time, which had accustomed the public to women appearing very feminine and demure, for which, upon her arrival in Mexico, she was Questioned about her physical appearance.

And went Raul Velascoone of the most important presenters of those times, who without any delicacy directly questioned Alaska about the image she had chosen to project.

In an interview with Gustavo Adolfo Infante, the now member of Fangoria revealed that his first performance in ‘Always on Sunday‘, a program that was led by Raul Velascosince this began to prejudge her for her way of dressing.

“He didn’t like it very much. Raul Velasco my image and said it. Then people started calling, as it was live, I think I remember, I don’t remember, it will be recorded there, that a teacher called and said ‘Mr. Velasco, you can’t judge people by how they are dressed’ and from there he said ‘Well, it’s true,'” he recalled. Alaska.

In that controversial episode, Raul Velasco told María Olvido Gara Jova, better known as Alaskawhich seemed extremely strange to him that having such an extravagant and “punk” appearance, he sang such “strawberry” melodies, so he asked him to try to explain the essence that he was trying to project.

Before which, Alaska explained to Raúl Velasco that the fact of dressing in a certain way did not fully define his tastes or his personality, adding that he sought to eliminate the stereotypes and prejudices of the time.

However, the controversial presenter continued to insist on the subject and even mentioned that his image could be associated with drugs, promiscuity and other negative aspects.

Despite their first meeting, in ‘The Minute that Changed my Destiny’ Alaska acknowledged that her relationship with Raúl Velasco was greatto the extent that every time his band came to Mexico they were very well received in ‘Always on Sunday‘.

