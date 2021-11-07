Faniel, a Bassano third in the New York Marathon. Italy returns to the podium

NEW YORK – Kenyan Albert Korir won the New York Marathon with a time of 2h08’22 ‘. According to the Moroccan Mohamed Reda El Aaraby, in 2h09’06 ‘, and third the blue of the Fiamme Oro of Padua, Eyob Faniel, born in Asmara in 1992, which brings Italy back to the podium, with a time of 2h09’57 ‘.

Eyob Faniel, Italian marathon record holder, also won the Venice Marathon in the 2017 edition and is registered with the Fiamme Oro of Padua. He has been in Italy since 2004, he resides in Bassano del Grappa after having lived in Cassola. The last Italian to get on the podium in New York was Stefano Baldini in 1997.

MORE INFORMATION

The enterprise

Faniel is the eighth Italian marathon runner to hit the New York podium, after Pizzolato, Poli and Leone (winners), and again Bordin, Demadonna, Bettiol and Baldini, the last one to succeed. In the history of the most famous 42.195 km in the world, an Italian female success with Franca Fiacconi, and numerous podiums again by Fiacconi and Laura Fogli. Among the beaten by Faniel, an impressive parterre, such as the multiple Olympic champion and world record holder and second ever performer on distance Kenenisa Bekele (sixth) and the Olympic vice champion Abdi Nageeye (fifth). A real and deserved turning point in the career of the Italian record holder.

The party

But what made the news as always were the thousand colors, the smiles, the tired faces of the thousands of participants, with the wings of the crowd to support them along the entire route with signs, flags, applause, shouts of encouragement, trumpets and cowbells, from Staten Island to Brooklyn, from the Bronx to the heart of Manhattan, passing through Queens. After the competition between professionals, the race turns into a big party, a folkloristic event. The time it takes to complete the 42 kilometers of the race does not matter, but for everyone, young and old, the important thing is to get to the sling, even walking. Of course, this year’s marathon was staged in a reduced version: only a little more than 33 thousand participants, in the overwhelming majority of Americans, given that the United States will reopen its borders to the rest of the world only in the next few hours, putting an end to the travel restrictions linked to the Covid emergency for the vaccinated. About 200 Italians who raced: as always one of the most numerous foreign delegations, even if nothing to do with the approximately three thousand attendees of the last editions. But patience, the important thing was to start again. And the marathon, after the reopening in New York of cinemas, Broadway theaters, arenas and stadiums, was the last missing piece, as the organizers and city authorities proudly point out, the new mayor Eric Adams in the front row . And there was also room for history, as a veteran of the race arrived to cross the finish line: Larry Trachtenberg, a 77-year-old New Yorker, who at the age of 16 participated in the first legendary Big Apple marathon, that of 13 September. 1970. For him among the warmest applause. The appointment is now for next year, hopefully in a world and in a New York where the pandemic has become just a memory.