fans angry after the failed goal

Cristiano Ronaldo he is experiencing one of the worst times of his entire career. The attacker of the Manchester United arrived in the sixth game without scoring – the last center on 30 December 2021 against Burnley in the league – and unleashed the anger of his own fans with a creepy mistake in front of goal. While rumors of his alleged willingness to leave the Red Devils at the end of the season, it is the goal crisis that worries the environment the most. “Should score more”, he admitted Ralf Rangnickbut also against the Southampton his expectations were disappointed. It was then the sensational failed goal right at the start of the match that infuriated the fans the most.