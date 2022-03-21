Fans applaud LeBron James for beating Karl Malone

LeBron James became the second leading scorer in history and received a standing ovation from rival fans that Michael Jordan did not receive in the NBA.

In the midst of the tough season Los Angeles Lakers lives in the NBA 2021-22 there was a moment of peace and applause. Lebron James keep fighting to get in Playoffs and during one more loss for the Californian team, he gave himself the honor and privilege of becoming the second highest scorer in history.

The Lakers wanted to achieve a second consecutive victory after an overtime win against the Toronto Raptors, but the Washington Wizards were superior, beat them 127 to 119 points and he even had the luxury of having his fans applaud Lebron James in a fact that did not happen with Michael Jordan.

Jordan played for 15 seasons in the NBA and with memorable performances he made rival fans applaud him even in the stadium itself Madison Square Garden. However, at the time of receiving the ovation that LeBron had, he could not be distinguished for that reason, since in the list of top scorers in history he was in fifth place with 32,292 points.

LeBron James recorded 38 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and a standing ovation in the Los Angeles Lakers’ road loss against the Washington Wizards. ‘The king’ added value to the night surpass Karl Malone’s 36,928 units and become the second leading scorer in NBA history.

They didn’t even do it to Jordan: The ovation of the rival fans to LeBron James

All rise to applaud the ‘King’! The second quarter of the game Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards when the action at the Capital One Arena stopped for a few seconds so that the rival fans and the Californian team cheer LeBron James for the new record he achieved in the NBA and that Michael Jordan could not achieve.