Fans are calling for John Krasinski to direct Fantastic Four

Since it was announced that a new installment of The Fantastic Four would be on the way from the hand of Marvel Studios, there has been speculation about who would be the ideal protagonists for the project. The name of John Krasinski continues to be the most repeated by fans, as he has hinted on many occasions that he would love to be part of the MCU. In fact, it is known by all that he came to audition to play Captain America, a role that ultimately remained in the hands of Chris Evans. And Krasinski himself has said that Evans was the right choice.

The first thing officially announced about the new movie was that Jon Watts had been attached as the director for it. Watts had been working for Marvel bringing adaptations of Spider-Man: Homecoming to the movies – 92%, Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% and Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. So the project seemed like it was finally taking a bit of shape and we would have more news about it soon. But the news that we finally get is that Jon Watts is retiring as director of The Fantastic Four. With the departure of Watts, fans saw the opportunity to propose their own director and it is John Krasinski himself.

John Krasinski is indeed a good director and he has proven it with his film A Quiet Place – 98% and its sequel A Quiet Place Part II – 93%. Tapes that were liked by the public and that he also starred in with his wife Emily Blunt. Needless to say, her fans also see her as a perfect Sue Storm. Only the actress seems to have no interest in working as a superhero. In fact, it is known that Marvel had thought of her to be Black Widow, but she rejected them, leaving the role in the end in the hands of Scarlett Johansson, and well now it is difficult to imagine a better Natasha Romanoff than the one played by Johansson.

Rumors start to spread and it’s hard to know how reliable they are, but in the end people’s reaction to the idea is positive and that may be what ends up convincing Marvel to call Krasinski once and for all.

If the rumor about John Krasinski taking over the direction of the Fantastic Four for the MCU movie turns out to be true.

If the Phase to come brings you John Krasinski acting and directing #FantasticFour I buy in green. pic.twitter.com/3RN9AkicMf – Francisco Javier (@creativok) April 30, 2022

John Krasinski directing and starring in the Fantastic Four movie would be IDEAL.

John Krasinski is perfect. He did the whole family aspect very well in A Quiet Place so he could play Mr. F as well.

Rumors are out on the street that John Krasinski is the new director of The Fantastic Four.

It is impossible to detect the origin of the rumors but the comments snowball in favor speak of how much people appreciate the actor. If it were eventually confirmed that he is going to direct the movie, that would be great. Meanwhile besides proving that he is a good director with his movies, he has also proven that he is ready for action.

While the character that made Krasinski famous was Jim Halpert in The Office, for his character in 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – 51% is when we first saw him fit and fit to be an action hero. And in the Amazon Prime series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan – 72% is where we can clearly see all of his acting talent coupled with his ability to handle the scenes that require physical skills.

