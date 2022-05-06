Fans are calling for John Krasinski to play a major role in Fantastic Four

Even though it was a rumor, fans expressed on Twitter that they want to see actor John Krasinski directing and starring in the future movies of The Fantastic Four from Marvel.

MADRID, May 5 (EuropaPress).- For months, even years, there has been speculation about the possibility that John Krasinski be the in charge to give life to reed richardsleader of fantastic fourin it Marvel Cinematic Universe. And waiting to confirm the signing of him as mr fantasticthe fans of the Casa de las Ideas still want more and they ask that he actor have a role still most relevant in the saga, now that the project has been left without a director.

Marvel already confirmed that fantastic four they will have their own movie and the fans want Krasinski to direct it. In an interview with comicbook.com They already asked the interpreter, who has already directed the two installments of the saga A peaceful placeif he would be willing to go behind the scenes for the House of Ideas.

“Wow, that’s a great idea. It’s very interesting because I’m a big fan of Marvel. I think they have a great formula. Yes, I would. I trust Kevin Feige. That guy is not only the most talented guy, but the nicest. Yes, whatever he wants, we will discuss it,” he replied.

“I’m not insiders at all, but based on my conversation with John Krasinski in 2020, I’d bet all my money on him running fantastic four“, wrote on Twitter Chris Killian, who interviewed the actor for ComicBook.com.

"I'm not insiders at all, but based on my conversation with John Krasinski in 2020, I'd bet all my money on him running fantastic four", wrote on Twitter Chris Killian, who interviewed the actor for ComicBook.com.

“I bet anything that John Krasinski will play Mr. Fantastic and direct fantastic four“said another user. “Why don’t they just hire John Krasinski to direct fantastic four?” proposed another netizen.

“I would love to see John Krasinski directing fantastic four“, admitted a follower. “Let John Krasinski direct fantastic four. I have said what I have said,” reads another tweet.

"I would love to see John Krasinski directing fantastic four", admitted a follower.

It should be noted that Jon Watts was originally going to direct the project, but the filmmaker left to take a break from superhero movies after making three superhero movies. spider-man in five years.

There are rumors that Krasinski could debut as Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Universe of Madness, which hits theaters this Friday, May 6. It remains to be seen if, as the speculation pointed out, his wife Emily Blunt will also join the MCU in the role of Sue Storm.