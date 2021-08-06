fans are convinced that Kylie Jenner is pregnant

he’s Kylie Jenner (23) Maybe pregnant again? Since then, she’s 23 years old with some very familiar-looking shots with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott (29) She continues to speculate on the return of love, fans want to make sure the business woman’s new offspring is expected. At least these rumors have persisted since last week. Followers have now discovered new evidence that should indicate a second pregnancy.

in your InstagramThe beauty story recently shared a photo of her meal. There was nothing special at first, but the community noticed it Kaylee Instead of eating salmon sushi, they turned to a vegetarian version of the popular Japanese dish that appears to be avocado-filled maki rolls. “Kylie eats sushi without fish… she’s pregnant”, a user wrote shortly after Twitter. Other fans to keep up with the KardashiansThen the stars have accepted the first comment.

Speculation about a second child surfaced last week when Kaylee At the meeting KUWTK was the only person who did not drink alcohol. The 23-year-old is usually not averse to good dips, but the public has noticed that the founder of Kylie Cosmetics tequila shot He refused the offer, even though he already had the glass in his hand.

Kylie Jenner in April 2021

Kylie Jenner in June 2021

Kylie Jenner in February 2020 in Beverly Hills

