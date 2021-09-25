fans are hoping it’s a wig [FOTO]

Nicole Kidman has decided to give it a break, in a literal sense. The actress – who for thirty years has accustomed the public to her long blond hair, curly or straight if necessary, has decided to cut her hair in a short and fresh cut. The fans, however, it seems we have not taken it well and are hoping it is a wig. The blond is still the same, but the pixie cut – as it is defined – has radically changed her face.

Over the last few years Nicole Kidman has kept more or less the same haircut, with an almost natural blonde color, saying goodbye to the old red that had also given her some popularity for the fairly characteristic color. Before that, however, the actress had experimented quite a lot with her hair, especially in private. In fact, in an interview he revealed that he ruined his beloved curls, because “I abused them and wish I hadn’t. I wish I hadn’t ruined my hair by insisting on straightening it every time ”. Very often she has also revealed that she wants to give new life to her curls and what could be better than a clean cut?

On the other hand, however, many fans think that in reality it is only a wig, since it often happens that actresses or actors have to wear different hairstyles for cinematic needs. Nicole Kidman also used fake hair for the set before this change Big little lies, The hours And Bombshell. Could this also be a wig like the others? Unfortunately this still remains a mystery, all that can be seen from the photo that portrays the actress with the new cut is that, long or short hair, Nicole Kidman always remains beautiful.

