Fans are upset with Yanet García for her content on OnlyFans

Yanet García receives bad comments for her special page

The famous ex weather girl Yanet García in recent weeks has received endless bad comments regarding her content within the OnlyFans platform, where it is supposedly different from what she shares on Instagram.

And it seems that her followers have been quite upset with the Mexican presenter because “she doesn’t show anything.”

Everything seems to indicate that the Mexican driver is still not convincing with her publications on the platform onlyfans.

Even some users in the United Kingdom claim that the model has not been hot enough in her photos or videos.

This is how they have pointed out that The Mexican Weather Girl has received strong critics mixed about his OnlyFans.

In a video promoting her content, the 31-year-old poses provocatively in a tiny lace nightgown from Victoria’s Secret.

The flirty bright red garment shows off her figure to the fullest, as she rolls over on a bed and caresses her own curvaceous figure.

As expected, his hot video received reactions more than 300 thousand times on the famous Instagram social network, from his almost 15 million followers.

However, some of his OnlyFans subscribers commented that he wasn’t “showing off enough.”

She doesn’t show anything on OnlyFans”, “It’s a lie, I paid a subscription for two months and she never shows anything, not even in private videos”, were some of the comments.

However, it is important to note that for a couple of weeks he has been quite absent from his official Instagram account, but he has not disclosed the reason.

What yes, is that today he has been involved in a great controversy, because a couple of days ago he announced to his followers that his former partner was unfaithful to him with the famous Mexican actress Martha Higareda.

Without a doubt, this news quite surprised her followers and of course also those of the actress.

Even Martha has come out to deny these accusations, as she also assures that Yanet is a complete liar and what she says is extremely false.