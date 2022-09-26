fans around the world shocked…

The next Super Bowl (LVII) will take place on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium Ville in Glendale, Arizona. And despite rumors, Taylor Swift will not perform at halftime of this great sporting event, as reported by TMZ and People. It was Rihanna who was finally chosen by the NFL, Pepsi and her former producer, Jay-Z, who is the artistic director of the event.

Rihanna will headline the next Super Bowl

According to TMZ, Taylor Swift was asked to perform at the NFL show, but declined the opportunity so she could continue the process of re-recording her back catalog. Last year, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak performed onstage at the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Inglewood, California.

This year, it is Rihanna, 34, and young mother (of a little boy she had in May 2022 with A$AP Rock), who will make her big comeback. And she knows the event well, having sung there in 2010, on the sidelines of the official show, in Miami. In 2015, it was then as a spectator that she went to the Super Bowl, in Glendale, Arizona. She will find this city, precisely, for her big comeback, next February.

>> See also: Rihanna pregnant and deceived by ASAP Rocky? The future dad would have been unfaithful with the designer Amina Muaddi…

The Barbadian singer has not sung since 2016, when she released the album Anti, and she had toured with it around the world. Since then, we have had the time to see her three times at the cinema (in 2017 in “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” by Luc Besson, in 2018 in “Ocean’s 8″ by Gary Ross and in 2019, in “Guava Island” by Hiro Murai), as well as in the series Bates Motel“, in 2017.

Where had she been?

A savvy businesswoman, she also took advantage of this break to develop her brands, Fenty Beauty (for cosmetics), and Savage x Fenty (for lingerie). In 2020, she also signed a historic contract with LVMH, becoming the first black woman to lead a luxury house within the LVMH group, and the first woman (an international artist, moreover) to create an original brand at LVMH, the world leader in luxury goods. She has not been idle.

AF