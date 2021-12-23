fans ask for the third installment of the series with Andrew Garfield!

The people want it: The Amazing Spider-Man 3 has been among the Twitter trends of recent days and a petition is already leaving for Sony studios!

The Amazing Spider-Man 3 is loudly requested by Andrew Garfield fans, which enchanted everyone with its interpretation in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While his two rehearsals as Spider-Man weren’t the brightest ever launched by Sony, it’s evident that something in his characterization of Spider-Man has changed so much that it has captured the public’s imagination. The Amazing Spider-Man it has aged better than previously believed, deserving a profound technical re-evaluation. Andrew Garfield, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, captures the screen in one of the most compelling versions of the hero of great responsibility.

The plot for what should have been the third installment of the saga convinced the audience, which he sent The Amazing Spider-Man straight into Twitter trends for two days in a row! And what do diehard fans do when they absolutely want something? Zack Snyder with his Justice League: The Snyder Cut exemplifies it very clearly: fans collect signatures until their dream comes true! The petition to see the completion of the trilogy with Andrew Garfield has already started and will arrive in Sony studios sooner than we can imagine.

But Andrew Garfield would be willing to return in the shoes of The Amazing Spider-Man? It seems so, according to the latest rumors! The actor, who seems not to have aged a day since 2012, has said he is more than willing to take back his great powers and also his great responsibilities to carry out new adventures with Sony (or with Marvel!). Andrew could become the new Spider-Man in Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock / Venom universe? Waiting for an answer, the arrival of Morbius on cinema screens it is getting closer and closer!