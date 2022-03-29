Fans ask the host to take the place of Cynthia Rodríguez in VLA

During the morning of this Tuesday, March 29, the name of Cynthia Rodriguez has become a trend after the rumor circulated about the supposed departure of the morning of Aztec TV.

He was the entertainment journalist, alex kaffie who released the news that the former participant of The academy would leave come the joy to follow her dream of becoming a mother.

“I find out that the very beautiful Cynthia Rodriguez leaves from come the joy. Yes, for personal and couple reasons! The driver leaves the morning magazine of Aztec One. Also a former student The academy will make the announcement of his departure in the coming days.

Those were the words that gained strength after the driver did not appear with her morning colleagues during the broadcast on Tuesday.

Between comments within the publications of come the joyhave raised questions, as well as some others, have been taken by surprise by the declarations of alex kaffie.

“And yes, @cynoficial is gone”, “Is it true that Cynthia is leaving?”, “Without Cyn it won’t be the same”, Are some of the comments that the singer’s followers have shared.

And although some followers have been saddened by the news, many others have made their request for another driver to take her place.

This is the driver from Monterrey, Gaby Ramirezwho since the beginning of the project of Come the Weekend Joy He has managed to win the affection of the public.

However, it is not the only option among followers, as there are those who claim that Kristal Silva could replace Cynthia RodriguezThey even ask for more air time.

On the other hand, given the constant questioning of the public in social networks about the situation of the couple of Charles Riverathe official account of come the joy has commented that the singer was on vacation, so the answer will be given once Cynthia rejoin the morning.