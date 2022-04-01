Fans attack Randall Emmett for message about Bruce Willis illness

Getty Images Bruce Willis and Randall Emmett

Fans have not stopped criticizing “Vanderpump Rules” star Randall Emmett after he made a post about Bruce Willis, who just released a message about his failing health.

On March 30, 2022, Willis’s daughter, Rumer Willis, announced that her father would stop acting following a diagnosis of aphasia (a language disorder).

“Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is walking away from the career that has meant so much to him,” Willis’ daughter wrote on Instagram.

Shortly after, Emmett, who is a producer and director, posted a photo and message about Willis that fans didn’t appreciate.

This is what you need to know:

Randall Emmett wrote a message to his “close friend” Bruce Willis after his aphasia diagnosis was announced.

The same day Willis’ diagnosis was announced, Emmett took to Instagram to share a tribute to his friend.

“Bruce and I have worked on over 20 movies together,” she wrote on Instagram. “He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an amazing father and close friend. I fully support Bruce and his family during this difficult time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of my family.”

Most of the comments on the post attacked Emmett for that outing.

Fans slammed ‘narcissist’ Randall Emmett for ‘doing everything’ on him after ‘ordinary’ Bruce Willis post

“If you are a good friend, you would never feel the need to post this on Instagram. So ordinary,” someone wrote.

“The worst kind of person. Namedroopper,” another fan wrote.

“Why are you doing this about yourself? Clearly not that close if you choose this photo…” someone said.

“How many of these friends you claim follow you? None,” said another.

“Stop looking for attention,” one fan wrote.

“Why are all your posts somehow really about you?” someone asked. “You just hope he forgets about the money you owe him.”

“He wouldn’t remember you even without the medical condition,” another fan commented.

“Silly picture,” one fan wrote.

“You are so thirsty for attention after being declared a narcissist,” someone said.

“He’s not dead,” one fan noted. “Why do people always have to do something about them?”

“Stop making everything about YOU! Christ. You are a narcissist. What were you his driver??!” a fan wrote.

“Randall. Why would you delete my comment asking why you needed to post a statement 5 seconds after this was announced?” someone asked.

“You seem like a nice guy, but just read in the room and take a breather.”

“Why do you have to make everything about yourself even when at the Oscars you had to do a retrospective movie like nobody cares bro like Lala said you’re a narcissist? I bet you’re not even friends with Bruce or half the people you claim to be friends with it’s all for a few likes,” one fan commented.

“Why do you always have to make these posts about yourself?” one fan wrote. “All these people you claim as friends don’t even care about you. This is the best photo you could post because honestly, it’s the best photo you have. Bruce is not your family. I’m sure he barely knows who you are. Stop trying to get validation of others’ gains or hardships. Just because you have a random photo from many moons ago, doesn’t make you friend or family. That’s ridiculous. You are not relevant. When was the last time you said a word to Bruce?

Look here the original note in Heavy.