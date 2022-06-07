Fans beg Travis Barker to stop his NSFW comments on Kourtney Kardashian’s posts

It’s no secret that these two are the king and queen of public displays of affection; however, some fans did not appreciate the Blink-182 drummer’s spicy remarks.

Recently, kardashians took to social media to post a series of photos of herself rocking an oversized blazer, black negligee and kitten heels, with the caption: “Hi, yes this is Mrs Barker, how can I help you . »

Her husband commented, “I have some ideas,” along with the raised hand emoji, prompting many to attack the musician.

One person wrote: “For God’s sake stop. Please, it’s as troublesome as old people’s skin.

Another commented: “Please is this your wife? I don’t understand. For our younger generation.

A third person said, “Just say you’re single or in a boring relationship, much easier. »

And another wrote: OMG stop. It’s rude and pathetic now.

While others marveled at the couple’s love for each other, one person wrote, “So happy for you two. »

And another commented: “YES MRS BARKER. »

If you’ve lived under a rock, you should know that Mr. and Mrs. Barker have released more than their fair share of intimate photos, including holding hands on the red carpet and licking their faces on the world stage. .

However, they were not only treated to negative reactions from fans. Even their family members have commented on their overstated sex life.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Penelope Disick Kardashian, his daughter plays table tennis as her mother’s new fiancé enters their house, to whom she says “no kisses!” »

His mother responds, “Just one. »

We don’t blame poor Penelope, because the only way I would see my parents getting frisky would be to be tied to a seat with their eyes forced open, looking Clockwork Orange style.

Kim kardashians also poked fun at the couple’s relationship during his guest appearance on SNL This year.

In a segment titled “The People’s Kourt‘, kardashians channels his sister’s exhausted temper and monotonous voice, presiding as a judge during court proceedings.

At one point in the sketch, ‘Travis Barker’, played by Mike Day, ride kardashians as she says, ‘baby you’re so epic’ to which he responds, ‘Oh you’re so punk’.