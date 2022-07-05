Fans believe Austin Butler cheated on Vanessa Hudgens

The actor austin butlerwho plays the king of rock and roll in the highly anticipated movie about Elvis Presley, revived in the social networks interest in your previous relationship with Vanessa Hudgens.

many fans they are convinced that Butler cheated on Hudgens, ending their nine-year romance.

Vanessa and Austin started dating in 2011, when the Disney star was still reveling in the success of Disney movies. High School Musical. Although Butler had been acting since then, the actor had not yet reached the level of name recognition as his then-girlfriend.

“It’s hard for me to even put into words what that girl means to me,” Butler, 30, told E! News in July 2019. “I’m so inspired by her every day, and I love her to the core.”

But Hudgens and the actor from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood they ended their relationship shortly after that interview, breaking up after nine years of dating in 2020.

“Life is full of change, and you have to find a way to constantly evolve and grow,” Butler explained of the breakup in a May interview with GQ.

Since then, Butler has gone ahead and He is currently dating model Kaia Gerber.

Hudgens also moved on, and now is dating MLB star Cole Tucker, with whom he celebrated his first anniversary in December 2021.

The growing popularity of Austin Butler with his starring role in the movie Elvis makes fans revisit his long relationship with Vanessa Hudgens.

And they recently did a Reddit thread titled: “Austin Buer Addresses Vanessa Hudgens Breakup 2 Years Later.” Where many fans think that Butler was unfaithful to Vanessa, causing the relationship to end.

“So he cheated on her? throwing away a 10 year relationship so disgusting,” one user wrote, while another commented, “Lol he is full of sh*t. He literally cheated on her.”

“I knew quietly that they were going to break up after I got this movie. so typical,” one fan said, while another wrote, “Vanessa made it relevant. I’m sorry but I’m not sorry”.

But Some fans gave Butler the benefit of the doubt, noting that there is no conclusive evidence to suggest that the actor cheated on Vanessa.

In addition to the rumors of infidelity, other fans too they think Vanessa herself paid Butler for her lifestyle.

In another Reddit thread titled “Sounds Like Austin Butler,” fans discussed the rumor that the Elvis star used to be a “scrounger” and allowed his famous ex-girlfriend to finance his lifestyle, all while cheating on her.

“The guy barely worked for YEARS and was basically known as Vanessa’s boyfriend to people who knew who he was,” one fan wrote. “Then he gets a big role and allegedly cheats on her with her co-star and they break up.”

So far, neither Austin nor Vanessa have spoken on the subject or have denied the theory that is being revitalized on social networks.