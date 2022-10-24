Fans believe that Taylor Swift has revealed the name of the baby of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Instagram

If you are a fan of Taylor Swiftyou will be aware of the latest news around her: the artist has just released an album, her name is ‘Midnights’ and the fans do not stop analyzing their songs. If Taylor is known for anything, it’s for the hidden messages (some more than others) that she leaves in her lyrics or in her video clips and there are a few on this album, but here we’ve come to dwell on the ‘salseo’: her followers think who has revealed the name of the fourth child of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Specifically, in the song ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’.

If you’ve already heard it (and/0 shelled it), you’ll have heard a name: ‘I see the great escape, so long, Daisy May. I picked the petals, he loves me not. Something different bloomed, writing in my room. I play my songs in the parking lot. I’ll run away’. The translation would be something like: “I see the escape, see you later, Daisy May. I picked the petals, he does not love me. Something different bloomed, writing in my room. I play my songs in the parking lot. I will escape.”

Well, precisely that name, Daisy May, is the one that the staunch followers of the singer consider to be the baby of her friends Blake and Ryan. And perhaps they are not going wrong.

In case you don’t remember, Taylor named one of her songs from her previous album ‘Folklore’ after Betty, which happened to be the name of the couple’s third daughter. In addition, she also had the voice of little James for her song ‘Gorgeous’, from amazing album ‘Reputation’.

Will the fans be right again? We will remain vigilant, but our bet is: yes.