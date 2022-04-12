Fans bust Yeferson Soteldo for his ridiculous expulsion against Querétaro
The extreme Yeferson Soteldo He experienced first-hand the two sides of the coin during the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX Leaguebetween the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and the UANL Tigers.
In the 75th minute, the Venezuelan offensive player with a shot on the edge of the area sent the ball into the back of the net to open the scoring for the felines as a whole with a 1-0 win against the team from Querétaro.
Unfortunately, winger Yeferson Soteldo forgot that he was already warned with a yellow card and in his celebration he took off his shirt, unleashing the annoyance of his teammates and the coaching staff of the UANL Tigers by leaving them with nine men.
AND WHAT DO YOU THINK, HE LEFT TIGRES 9 PLAYERS!��☠
So much was his emotion for his GREAT GOAL that he celebrated without a shirt and DOUBLE YELLOW for the red one!
Oh Yeferson Soteldo!
��LIVE #gallosxFOX 0-1 Tigers pic.twitter.com/qJh6ZV5R6S
– FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX)
April 11, 2022
This situation unleashed the reactions and comments from the fans of the northern sultana, leaving the South American offensive figure in a bad position, being a trend in social networks.
Soteldo today with Tigres:
– First starting game
– First goal
– First expulsion
— ;mari (@finetomlinsun)
April 11, 2022
Hahaha fucking dwarf of the devil, goal but expelled, a soul for another soul
— German ���� (@RaidersEngland)
April 11, 2022
At least before leaving I write down
– 12/10/17 (@DanielM52923080)
April 11, 2022
It went crazy hahahahaha
– Aldair García �� (@GarciaBryaan)
April 11, 2022
What’s going on? I’m not seeing it!! ��
– Susana Herrera (@SusanaHerreraR2)
April 11, 2022
From the euphoria of the goal to the surprise of the expulsion �� he completely forgot his warning
– César Alberto (@CsarAlb34700648)
April 11, 2022
