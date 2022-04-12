Sports

Fans bust Yeferson Soteldo for his ridiculous expulsion against Querétaro

The extreme Yeferson Soteldo He experienced first-hand the two sides of the coin during the match corresponding to matchday 13 of the MX Leaguebetween the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro and the UANL Tigers.

In the 75th minute, the Venezuelan offensive player with a shot on the edge of the area sent the ball into the back of the net to open the scoring for the felines as a whole with a 1-0 win against the team from Querétaro.

Unfortunately, winger Yeferson Soteldo forgot that he was already warned with a yellow card and in his celebration he took off his shirt, unleashing the annoyance of his teammates and the coaching staff of the UANL Tigers by leaving them with nine men.



This situation unleashed the reactions and comments from the fans of the northern sultana, leaving the South American offensive figure in a bad position, being a trend in social networks.

