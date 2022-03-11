fans choose their favorite ‘Catwoman’ and open debate on networks

The new movie ‘The Batman’ is a success at the box office and not only is Robert Pattinson’s performance and his dedication for this role highlighted, but critics support Zoe Kravitz , who played ‘Catwoman’. And it is that throughout the history of cinema, the women who have worn the black suit have been different and the public has its favorite.
Zoë Kravitz went from being the villain of Marvel to becoming the Catwoman of DC Comics, but the 23-year-old actress had to deal with people who questioned her talent. “They were saying all sorts of things and you start to wonder: are they right? Am I only here because of my last name?“, he pointed out in an interview with The Guardian.
Just like Kravitz, other actresses who brought Catwoman to life also had detractors. But, they were in charge of demonstrating the talent they had and that the feline thief suit was for them. Recently on social networks, fans were encouraged to vote for her favorite Catwoman and the results amazed more than one.
The 3 actresses selected for this debate were Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and Zoë Kravitz. Internet users did not hesitate to comment on the Twitter post and voted for the cat woman who felt that he played the part better.
What is your favorite Catwoman from the movies?
“By law Michelle Pfeiffer, 10 Points and if there are doubts I invite you to see the movie where she appears. Spectacular, there is a video where you can see her handling the whip on the first take.”, “Anne Hathaway is definitely the best. She was faithful to who is the original cat described by Bob Kane. The pure essence of Celina Kyle. And the update, beautiful.”, “Zoë has found an interesting point for the character that can be developed more and better in the not too distant future.” ,