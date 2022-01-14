fans choose Tom Holland as presenter

Sometimes fans can create possibilities that are certainly important for actors, professionals and other characters who – otherwise – could hardly access certain types of events. This happened for Tom Holland who, in 2021 and beyond, proved to be one of the most followed actors, of course, by fans, as well as one of the most appreciated especially for that good dose of irony and fun that characterizes the actor. After the huge success of Spiderman: No Way Home, the actor seems to be already busy for the release of Uncharted, the film adaptation of the video game saga of the same name that has so fascinated millions of gamers all over the world. Yet, according to what was the decision of the fans of thefriendly neighborhood Spiderman, Tom Holland could be the ideal name for conducting the Oscars ceremony. In fact, the actor has already shown that he faces major challenges with great quality and versatility, and the moment for the Oscars is certainly not trivial. To understand more, however, it is necessary to consider in detail what we refer to with this possibility.

The 2022 Oscars ceremony and the decision of a single presenter

In order to understand why there is more and more talk of Tom Holland as a possible conductor of the ceremony of Oscar of 2022, it is important to consider the decision by the Academy which, after years of experimentation, would have decided to go back to the origins, at least as regards the matter of conducting the ceremony. First, the 2022 Oscars will again be held at the Dolby Theater at the Hollywood & Highland Shopping Center in Los Angeles, following the same definition that had applied to the film event in 2021, at least as regards the geographical location of the ceremony. Obviously, it is not yet known what the decision could be regarding the presence of the public or the realization of the smart working ceremony, for which we will have to wait for the evolution of the epidemiological picture, relating to the Coronavirus and the cases on the rise at the beginning of 2022.

The fundamental decision, by the Academy, concerned the conduct of the 2022 Oscars ceremony, no longer entrusted to a group of presenters but to a single conductor: the last time, in 2018, was Jimmy Kimmel and, after four years, one could observe the Tom Holland’s name in such an important setting. It is clear to everyone that any awards for Spiderman: No Way Home will not concern the actor, as much as any decisions regarding editing or special effects, so there would be no structural problems in seeing the friendly neighborhood Spiderman in a frame. so much important. It was the audience who mentioned Tom Holland several times, after the organization of the Oscars asked: “Hypothetically, if we asked you who would you like to lead the Oscars, and it’s a hypothetical question, hypothetically who would you like to be?” Other names that have been mentioned include those of Rosa Salazar, the Only Murders in the Building trio Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez, Emily Blunt & John Krasinski, The Rock and many others.

Tom Holland’s statements on the possibility of leading the 2022 Oscars

Interviewed about the possibility of conducting the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Tom Holland had first denied this, only to regret his initial words and offer his assent to the possibility of being the host of the film event. In the first place, Tom Holland had talked about his many commitments, explaining the following: “Maybe in the future, but in all honesty I’m really too busy at the moment. I just don’t have the time. I have to do the promotional campaign for the Uncharted movie, then in early March I start shooting the Apple TV + series The Crowded Room, which will take me a long time and represents the most difficult role I have ever played. So maybe someday in the future. But no, not now. I honestly don’t have the time. And I would love to do that… I like this kind of thing, being under pressure and doing things that challenge me. So I’m interested, but I don’t have time.“

Subsequently, the actor seems to have regretted his statements, so much to say: “I would like to take back what I said earlier. You were asking me about the Oscars … you are the person who asks me. I sat here and I said to myself: “But of course I would lead the damn Oscars!” I just went to the bathroom, looked in the mirror and said to myself, “What kind of idiot wouldn’t lead the Oscars ?!” So yeah, if you ask me, I’ll tell you that I would lead the Oscars and it would be a lot of fun. I’d have a lot of fun. “ It’s still: “Alone or in company. Alone it would be great, but joined by someone I know… even better. I think a shared experience is always better than a solo experience. I’m fine with everything, but it would be a great fun night – very stressful, but fun.“