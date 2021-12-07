Fans comment on fake news on yet another vocal role of Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is in one of the best times of his career. The actor, in fact, has received many requests, even for roles for which he apparently did not seem suitable. We have, for example, recently learned that Pratt will be voicing Super Mario in the upcoming animated film. Recently social media went wild on (fake) news.

The news in question claimed that Pratt was the new voice of the Grinch. It would not be new, in any case. After Super Mario, in fact, we learned that Pratt will also voice Garfield, the famous orange cat, in a new animated film. Fans therefore did not struggle to believe that Pratt could be the new voice of the Grinch, also because the photo of the fake news that was running, looked like that of an article by THR. Obviously it was not real news. Which, however, did not slow down the people of the web, who flocked to social media to comment the actor’s career in dubbing. After the characters in The LEGO Movie and Pixar’s Onward, in fact, Pratt is playing many vocal roles one after another.

And so let’s see on the one hand the angry ones, among those who wonder “why is Chris Pratt chosen to voice literally every character?”, and who instead thinks: “Why do they keep remaking the Grinch?”. For many, in fact, the 1957 animated television special is still the best adaptation ever.

Others, however, are wondering if we will finish in a world where the actor will voice ALL animated characters. It’s possible? Another user points out that already in the live-action Pratt is present in two worlds of a certain level, such as that of Jurassic World and the Marvel Universe: in a few years, will he be everywhere?

Irony or not, in any case, fans have not yet listened to his Super Mario and his Garfield, which despite the distrust of all could turn out to be better than we think. One thing is certain: Chris Pratt will not be the voice of the Grinch. Or at least, not for now.

At the bottom of the article you will find some funny tweets on the matter.