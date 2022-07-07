Fans Compare Beyoncé’s ‘Break My Soul’ to Drake’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

A debate made buzz on the web a few hours ago around Beyonce’s new single for which Internet users find a similarity with Drake’s new surprise album.

Is Beyonce more popular than Drake by fans?

The new album by drake “Honestly, Nevermind” since its release has been criticized. He is all the same affectionate and valued by the other category of the audience. Fans have found a resemblance in this type of sound to the recent single “Break My Soul” of Beyonce.

The new stroke of musical genius of the singer of DestinyChild came out earlier than expected. However, this new tube has already received a good reception from its admirers. This surprises Internet users who do not understand the enthusiasm surrounding this publication compared to that of Drizzy.

Remember that the texts of the diva’s latest successful titles were written to her by her husband. Jay Z, Adam Pigott and BigFreedia. after the hit “training”, Freedia find Beyonce on “Break My Soul”.

It is essential to remember that this song will have an impact especially that a word invites people to resign from their work. Internet users are already making jokes by declaring that they want to quit their job.

One thing is certain, this production will be more successful than the Canadian rapper’s new album. However, this will not prevent the massive listening of these two references of the Game throughout the whole world.

Ummmmm sooooo is did Beyoncé and Drake have a meeting before making new music 🤣🤣 she literally did the same thing. It sounds like a model walk runway or Vogue vibe. It’s not bad but…… same as Drakes 🤣🤷🏾‍♂️ anyone I’m good 🐝 ✌🏾 #BreakMySoul #Beyonce #beyonceisBACK —Lando (@LandoSuccess) June 21, 2022

First Drake now Beyonce. They said let’s dance this summer and I love that — Rakgadi Tsheps 🌴 (@tsheps_x) June 21, 2022