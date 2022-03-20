Fans complain about prices for Mexico vs. United States qualifying match

Fans complained on social networks about tickets ranging from 200 pesos, for the disabled, to 2,500 in club or box seats

MEXICO — Fans of the Mexican team have shown their disagreement about the prices for the tickets for the game next Thursday, March 24, against United States.

Tickets range from 200 pesos, for the disabled, to 2,500 in club or box seats.

The price of the tickets, which went on sale to the general public on March 18, has been controversial, since the cheapest, which is for the disabled, is 200 pesos. However, the next level shoots up to 1,100, followed by another 1,500, 1,800, until you reach 2,500.

“They are seeing that the Selection It is not hooked with the people and they come out with those prices… Have you already liked playing with an empty stadium?”, was one of the comments of the fans in the publication of the Aztec stadium.

“You can see that they want to recover what happened in past games. What madness who pays that to see this National Team that plays horrible. They are the same or more expensive than Premier matches!”, wrote the user @AlexdelPaso.

Fans complained on social networks about the prices for the game between Mexico and the United States. picture 7

“It will be full of people who don’t even like soccer and only go for the selfie. Doesn’t the Azteca already weigh? They always looked for an audience that pays, or that supports and encourages, ”said the user @elbaldo_.

It should be remembered that the last two games in the Aztec stadium were through courtesies, after the punishment that FIFA imposed on the Mexican Soccer Federation for the homophobic cry.

Before the matches against Costa Rica and Panama on the last FIFA Date, the Coloso de Santa Úrsula opened its doors to receive the Tri in the duel against Honduras last October, a confrontation in which ticket prices ranged from 180 pesos to 2,160.