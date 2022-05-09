Fans criticize Mohamed Salah for denying Lucho Díaz a pass at Liverpool

Last Saturday, May 7, Liverpool’s match against Tottenham was played in the Premier League, and Luis Fernando Díaz was the starter and protagonist when he scored the only goal for his team to leave the match in a 1-1 draw.

The Colombian Lucho Díaz played this time as a starter, after having been a substitute in the semifinal against Villarreal and in the 90 minutes he showed off.

Without a doubt, the guajiro is becoming more and more established as a strong player for the team and many Internet users affirm that this may be generating the envy of his teammates.

These comments arose after the match against Tottenham, in which Mohamed Salah “denied” him two passes that were clear scoring opportunities.

The first move that generated controversy occurred in the first 45 minutes, when Salah reached the center of the area and shot on goal, despite being blocked by the rival defender, while the Colombian asked for the ball to finish off from the right.

On the other hand, it was criticized that, in a second opportunity (in the second half), Salah did the same, placing himself diagonally.

In networks they say that there may be envy of the Egyptian towards the Colombian, although at no time has he referred to the subject and his teammates have applauded his performance.

So was the game

Luis Díaz continues to shine at Liverpool, as he scored the equalizer in the English league match against Tottenham.

However, this was not enough for Liverpool in England, who played for the 35th date of the Premier League, against Tottenham, and had the need to win. The foregoing to maintain the objective of staying in the fight and generating pressure on Manchester City.

In this way, Manchester now has 83 points, their goal difference is +63 and they also won 5-0 and are the leader of the Premier.

However, the team led by Pep Guardiola has one game in hand, so if they win it, they would take a three-point lead over their rivals.

Both teams reach this date in a different context, since the networks They come with high spirits, after eliminating Villarreal in the semifinal of the Uefa Champions League, after a difficult game that ended in favor of Liverpool.

For their part, the citizens They will face Newcastle with low morale, since on Wednesday they suffered an epic comeback in the same instance of the continental competition against Real Madrid.

The magpies, without urgencies regarding permanence and nine units from Europe, attend the event, being the third best team of 2022 in the Premier, all thanks to the direction of Eddie Howe. Newcastle, on the other hand, interrupted a run of four consecutive wins against Liverpool (0-1) last day.

This Saturday, Jürgen Klopp’s team tried to crown their big week against Tottenham, which began by coming back from 2-0 against Villarreal at La Cerámica (2-3), which gave them the pass to their tenth final of the maximum continental tournament .

On May 28, he awaits Real Madrid, his executioner in kyiv in 2018, to obtain a rematch and thus win his seventh Champions League.

The gunners of the recently renewed Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, they will fight for their fourth consecutive win against Leeds United, who are two points above the relegation places, while Chelsea (66), after two consecutive stumbles, cannot be confident against Wolverhampton, who still dreams of Europe.

Far from the fight for the Champions League is Manchester United (58), who have two more games to play and will face Brighton, looking to secure a place in the Europa League as soon as possible.