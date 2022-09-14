Fans defend Halle Bailey as “The Little Mermaid” after a wave of criticism for her appearance

Disney has opted for the versions live action of the classics that have enchanted everyone for generations such as Aladdin, Mulan, The Lion King and the most recent premiere, Pinocchio. Although all have unleashed a division of opinions regarding whether they are necessary or not, The little Mermaid It has been the proposal that has received the most hate.

The reason has been quite controversial because Halle Bailey, the actress chosen to play Princess Ariel, is black.

The choice of the singer took everyone by surprise, especially since there was talk of Anna Kendrick, Chloe Grace Moretz and Ruby Rose as strong candidates to play the lead. But Bailey fits into Disney’s strategy to readjust or reimagine its animated classics under new policies that seek to respect diversity and that everyone feels reflected in new faces.

And although she is definitely not like the mermaid we saw in the 1989 animation, Bailey has that something that made the producers choose her: a talent for music, worthy of a Disney princess.

Disney released the first look at Halle Bailey as the live-action version of the beloved mermaid.

Within the framework of the D23 convention where the next premieres, productions and even new attractions in the theme parks are announced, the company released a new trailer in which we can see the singer dressed in her mermaid tail.

The short trailer shows part of the underwater kingdom that Ariel comes from, but more importantly, it showcases Bailey’s singing skills as she sings the ever-iconic “Part of Your World”.

“That sequence was the most beautiful experience of my life, Feeling all those emotions that she feels, her passion, her nonconformity, everything that she was experiencing, was very exciting. And to have Rob directing me and being a motivation for this sequence was an honour,” said Halle at D23.

Melissa McCarthy will play the sea witch Ursula, Javier Bardem will be the overprotective King Triton and Jonah Hauer-King will become the handsome Prince Eric. Daveed Diggs will play Sebastian the crab, Awkwafina will play Scuttle, and Jacob Tremblay will voice Flounder.

The film is directed by Rob Marshall, who previously directed into the woods Y Mary Poppins Returns. Lin-Manuel Miranda (Moana, Charm) Y Alan Menkenthe composer behind the animated film, will write four new songs which is already a guarantee of quality.

After the presentation of the advance, the actress took a standing ovation from the public

Bailey’s election has unleashed the cruelest criticism

More than two years have passed since this remake was announced and social networks have not stopped passing judgment on the protagonist. Although the live action versions do not have to be liked by everyone, it is not necessary to rain down such a rain of hate.

Fortunately, the fans have come to the defense, not only from the actress, but from the entire production since she deserves respect and the benefit of the doubt.

“For the people who complain that Disney cast a black woman to play Ariel… I don’t see any of you complaining about Melissa McCarthy playing a purple octopus. Why are they so upset about one but not the other? “You know you can still see the original Little Mermaid when this one comes out, right?” They talk about ruining the movie as if Mickey Mouse himself was going to go door to door picking up his cassettes and burning them in the street to force them to watch this version.” read on social media.

“I didn’t like it at all. BUT I HEARD HER SING wow.” “I’m dying!!! This is gorgeous.” “Ariel is a fictional character, and this movie is a live action version of Disney made by Disney. I hope her acting and the movie get good reviews, and shut the mouths of many.”