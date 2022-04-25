Sports

Fans demand the resignation of Juan Reynoso (Video)

Cruz Azul still hasn’t got up, which has caused more annoyance than concern in the sky-blue fans, since if they almost certainly have their direct ticket to the league, a bad streak has caused everything to be played on the last day.

‘La Maquina’ will face Club América for a pass to the great party of Mexican soccer, however, the loss against Atlético San Luis has caused the fans to demand the resignation of Juan Reynoso at the end of the match.

Thousands of fans sang ‘Reynoso Out’ at the end of the game, as the team has played six games without knowing victory, including elimination in the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions League against Pumas.

Cruz Azul has been defeated by teams that do not have the best payroll in Liga MX, but the way they have been defeated has upset the fans. Reynoso is reeling and knows that if he does not win Clausura 2022, he could leave ‘La Noria’.

