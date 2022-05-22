Fans Discover Margot Robbie’s Letterboxd Profile With Possible ‘Barbie’ Clues – CINEMABLEND

What could be Greta Gerwig’s best film to date was “spoiled” in the Letterboxd of its main star, Margot Robbie.

Today it was made known in several profiles of Film Twitter that Margot Robbie was forced to delete her Letterboxd account (platform where users can rate the movies they have seen) because his fandom discovered his alias on the social network. And that’s not all, some say their lists have clues about the Barbie movie!

There’s nothing an obsessed fan can’t find on the internet and, after much speculation, the fandom of our beloved harley quinn concluded that Letterboxd’s Margot Ackerly was actually Margot Robbie.

Margot Robbie’s Letterboxd account, according to Twitter users.



The actress who will soon be the protagonist of Barbie, which has been speculated could be Greta Gerwig’s best film to datewas forced to delete her username, although some screenshots of the account are still circulating on social networks.

Due to the above, we know that Robbie (in case it is her) had recently seen the truman show (1998), The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (1964) and Splash (1984). With the account information, fans assured that Barbie could have roots in the previous three films, with special emphasis on the truman showthe tape where an alternate reality is designed for an individual whom the audience follows on television. Doesn’t it fit perfectly with the idea of ​​a barbie doll?

This is what Margot Robbie looks like as Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s film of the same name.



For its part, Splash is the film starring Tom Hanks in which he falls in love with a mermaid; at the time the shape of water received comparisons to this production. If we continue along the line of speculation, then Barbie could also have a sense of tragedy in itselfsince The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a musical starring Catherine Deneuve in which a girl is mortified by the life of her boyfriend, who has been sent to war.

We will probably never know if Margot Robbie was really the one who managed that account but, if true, then we can assure you that she had great cinematographic taste… revisited prisoners by Denis Villeneuve and Paul Dano last year! For now, Barbie It does not have a confirmed release date yet, but it will hit theaters around the world in 2023.