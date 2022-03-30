fans entered the field to destroy everything

2022-03-29

The qualification of Ghana by qualifying for a World Cup It must have been something historical Nigeria for using, for the first time the criteria of goals per visitor, however, it was tainted by a tremendous melee from the Nigerian fans at the end of the game.

This Tuesday the five qualifiers were decided, representatives of the African Qualifiers for el World Cup in Qatar 2022 qwho left some terrible images of the meeting between Nigeria and Ghana.

It turns out that the Nigerian team could not widen the difference (0-0) closing as locals in their own stadium by drawing 1-1, with annotationn Thomas Partey, ex-Atlético and current player Arsenal and William Troost-Ekong from the penalty spot, but the result left G as classifiedHana for the away goal.

