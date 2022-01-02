fans find an error about Emma Watson. And it’s really sensational [FOTO]

Fans have found a glaring mistake in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, the Harry Potter reunion available yesterday on Sky and streaming on NOW in Italy (in the USA it landed on HBO Max instead).

The special, as you know, celebrates the legacy of the literary and cinematographic saga created by JK Rowling in the twentieth anniversary of the first chapter, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, and contains within it many interviews with the cast and filmmakers.

Among them, of course, there is also the English actress Emma Watson, the interpreter of Hermione Granger, who in a passage of the reunion tells about her obsession with novels that she nurtured as a child and the conviction of seeing herself totally in the character of Hermione. As he speaks, among the images that flow to accompany his words there is also a photo of a little girl with Minnie’s ears sitting at a table while probably having breakfast.

Absurdly, however, this is not about Emma Watson, as it was easy and natural to expect, but about another Emma, ​​the actress. Emma Roberts, as one Twitter user points out (here his post). The photo in question had been published by the actress on her Instagram profile ten years ago: an oversight that, let’s face it, is truly incredible, although it is likely that in the next few hours the offending shot will be eliminated.

HBO Max, who organized the episode, brought together many of the stars who attended the franchise. They are in fact present – in addition to the trio formed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson And Rupert Grint – also Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch, just to name a few. The directors of the respective chapters also participate, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell And David Yates.

