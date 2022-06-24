Fans Find Similarity Between Ryan Gosling and BTS in New ‘Barbie’ Stills – Movie News

The leaks from the sets of ‘Barbie’ continue and this time it was the first images of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling together on the set. However, social network users found some similarities with the popular band BTS.

The latest leaks from the Barbie sets let us see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling together for the first time in this Greta Gerwig adaptation. One of the details that generated the most interest in social networks were the garments of the protagonists, which seem to be a cowboy style., although it is still difficult to deduce. This itself revealed a curious similarity between the actor and a member of the BTS band.

If you are an ARMY at heart, it is very likely that you have recognized this wink, if not, we are going to tell you. Through Twitter, comparisons between the version of Kent and Jimin emerged, qWho curiously has confessed that one of his favorite movies is Diary of a passiontitle starring Goslin himself and Rachel McAdams.

We are not going to deny it: it is the same shirt!



Doesn’t that shirt look familiar to you? It’s the same one Jimin used in the Permission To Dance music video!It was a matter of time for Internet users to notice this curious detail and, of course, make their own comparative images.

Filtered first images of Margot Robbie on the set of ‘Barbie’

Since the history of Barbie remains a complete mystery it is difficult to discern if this similarity was mere coincidence or if it is some kind of homage to the popular K-pop banddue to the design it is identical and there is no room for anyone to doubt that it is the same garment.

Will ‘Barbie’ Wink at BTS’s Jimin?



It is expected that Barbie arrives in theaters in the United States in July 2023. The cast is also made up of a host of stars such as : Emma Mckey, Will Ferrell, Nicholas Coughlan, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, America Ferrera Y kate mckinnon.