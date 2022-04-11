Fans get tired of Henry Martín’s failures and demand his departure from Club América

It is clear that there are many responsible for the misstep of the America club in the present Closure 2022because although it seems that Fernando Ortiz He has already found a way to make his coaches play better, some players continue to have a poor performance that shows their shortcomings on the field. Such is the case of Henry Martina Mexican striker who is followed by a better performance at the end of the plays and with whom the fans already have an obvious annoyance.

Through Twitter, the user @Campechame42shared three images where key plays are seen that Henry Martin could convert into a goal, and if so, today the Eagles they would have a total of 18 points. The times when the attacker failed to break rival networks were against Toluca, Mazatlan, and Monterrey.

Henry Martín no place in America

In addition to highlighting the bad moments of Martinother users expressed their annoyance with the Cream blue, highlighting that leaving him alone in front of the goal is no guarantee of a goal. Let us remember that since the winter transfer market, the followers Americanists they demanded a striker of real quality, because Federico Vinas It hasn’t quite fit in either. Mexican Soccermissing out on other opportunities as well.