Fans get tired of Karol G and her cryptic messages for Anuel AA: they ask him to turn the page and forget it now

Could it be that the “Baby” has contacted La Bichota again and that is why Carol G dared to launch this mega dart in networks? The truth behind how the relationship between them has turned out is an enigma. Many thought they were still friends when they saw them on stage together months ago. But with the passing of time, the thing between them seems to have turned into a war zone with many hints. The Telemundo program, La Mesa Caliente, wants to know who this message was for, like all of us. But beware, the public has grown tired and they ask the Colombian to turn the page and forget about reggaeton.

Through the Instagram of the “La Mesa Caliente” program, everyone is commenting, because the official account of the show hosted by Myrka Dellanos, among others, left the following message: “Karol G throws a tremendous dart and leaves everyone wondering … Who? ”.

Now, although many want to support Karol G asserting that Anuel AA has not yet forgotten or overcomes her, some also say that it is rather she who cannot forget the reggaeton player, because whenever she can she remembers him or tries to make some reference to him. . This is why there are those who tell her: “The poor thing, she left him almost a year ago and she is still in Bethlehem with the shepherds… Who doesn’t forget who. Turn the page, and find yourself a better one.” Someone else added: “No well wow and she hasn’t forgotten either because she always talks about him.”

With the passing of days, the program La Mesa Caliente is gaining a space among Telemundo’s viewers. Last week, Myrka Dellanos spoke with us and told us how the rating is favoring them, and how today they are all happy with the result of what they see on screen.

