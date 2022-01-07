fans have “brutal expectations” for an EA Director, the reaction is bad – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 it was released in a less than perfect state and fans criticized EA and DICE, demanding that the work be modified and improved. Andy McNamara of EA said his own, stating that fan expectations are “brutal”. However, the public reaction was not positive.

Andy McNamara is a Global Director of “Integrated Comms for Shooters & Star Wars” at Electronic Arts. The man, on January 6, 2022, wrote the following words on Twitter, as you can see in the image below: “We are back at work today, we checked Reddit and Twitter and Battlefield fans are angry that there have not been Enough updates or communications during the winter break. Guys, people need to rest. We have a number of things in production but we need to figure out what is possible. We will give you information when we are ready. ”

He then continues: “Get us back from our break and get back to work. We love you but these expectations are brutal. The things you want take time to analyze, conceive and execute.” The response from the public was immediately negative, however, and shortly thereafter McNamara added: “Good. I apologize to everyone. I just wanted to let you know why there have been no updates. I will be more careful in the future. Happy New Year Battlefield fan.” But then the man completely deleted the tweets.

McNamara’s deleted tweets

The reaction of the public, however, also found an outlet on official sub-reddit Battlefield 2042, where the comments and posts have reached a level of toxicity deemed exaggerated by the mods, who then explained that, if the situation does not change, stricter rules will be imposed. In extreme cases, the sub-reddit will be blocked for a certain period of time.

The sub-reddit has indeed filled up with meme (usually not allowed, by the way) and negative comments against what McNamara said, especially regarding the terms “brutal expectations”, considered by many to be an exaggeration.

The DICE game has been under attack for a while and even created Clownfield 2042: a multiplayer shooter that makes fun of Battlefield 2042.